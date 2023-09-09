Maryland Predator Accused Of Sexually Abusing Man in DC Alley Six Years Ago: DOJ

Prince George's County native Baltazar Gutierrez Carrillo, 50, of Fort Washington, was arrested this week on charges in connection to a 2017 sexual assault of a stranger who was visiting the nation's capital.

According to court documents, in 2017, Gutierrez Carrillo's 30-year-old victim was visiting DC to see friends, and at some point they separated and he began walking to where he was staying, officials said.

It is alleged that Gutierrez Carrillo - who was a stranger to the victim - encountered him and sexually assaulted him in an alley. When he was able to get away, he reported the incident immediately and was examined at a nearby hospital.

A rape kit was tested and a "foreign male profile" was entered into the system, though there were no hits at the time.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police Department got notice of a DNA match that linked Gutierrez Carrillo to that 2017 rape kit, and a grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Gutierrez Carrillo was arrested and the following day he was arraigned on the charges. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29.

