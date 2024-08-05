A Few Clouds 92°

SHARE

Maryland Man Found Shot To Death In Prince George's County Apartment, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County are working to identify a motive after a 43-year-old man was found dead in a Hyattsville apartment building over the weekend.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An investigation has been launched after Hyattsville resident David Johnson was found early on Saturday morning following an investigation into a shooting.

Police say that officers were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 to the 5800 block of Timber Creek Terrace, where there were reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about a possible suspect or motive has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday, Aug. 5.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE