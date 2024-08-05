Maryland Man Found Shot To Death In Prince George's County Apartment, Police Say

An investigation has been launched after Hyattsville resident David Johnson was found early on Saturday morning following an investigation into a shooting.

Police say that officers were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 to the 5800 block of Timber Creek Terrace, where there were reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about a possible suspect or motive has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday, Aug. 5.

