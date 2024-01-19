Maryland Father Chasing $1.2B Powerball Jackpot Had To Settle For $50K Lottery Win

On Thursday, a Howard County man came forward to claim a $50,000 prize for an October "Powerball" drawing where he matched five numbers, narrowly missing the massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

The Laurel man said that he only plays "Powerball" once in a while, preferring "Racetrax" games, but on the day of the billion-dollar drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 4, all he could see were dollar signs in his eyes as he chased the payday.

He was close, only missing by one number.

It was one of two third-tier winning prizes or that particular drawing that were sold in Maryland.

On the day of his big win, the man said that he actually played one of his previous tickets' numbers, a move he doesn't typically make, so he stopped at Calverton Exxon in Beltsville to pick up some tickets.

He said that he normally checks his tickets for a win at night, but that drawing came and went, and he didn't check his $15 ticket until the following morning.

"I normally don’t do a replay, but I was on my way to work and I had some extra cash," the IT pro mused to Lottery officials. "I scanned my ticket and the messages said I was a $50,000 winner.

"I had to wake my wife up because I was so excited."

With his newfound windfall the happy father, who waited to cash in until 2024 when the news died down, has big plans, including college expenses for his daughter, paying off debts, and donating to charities.

