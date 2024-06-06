Dayon Neal, 26, who has no fixed address, is wanted by investigators in connection to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Daniel Antonio Thomas.

Officers from the MGM Resort and Casino in Oxon Hill were called shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 to investigate a reported shooting in the parking lot that left the DC resident with fatal injuries.

Detectives responded to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue when security at the casino reported a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Thomas in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene and pronounced dead by first responders.

Investigators say that the fatal shooting was the result of a dispute between at least two people, and Neal was later identified as a possible suspect.

A warrant for his arrest charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other offenses has been issued.

While the investigation continues, a reward has been offered for information leading to Neal's apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding him or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.