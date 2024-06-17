Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Women Shopping In Prince George's County, Police Say

An alert has been issued by the Prince George's County Police Department following a reported indecent exposure incident over the weekend.

Officials say that at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a masked man exposed himself to women shopping at a business in the 10400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Bowie.

In a photo released by the department, the man can be seen wearing a black Under Armour shirt, white shorts, and sneakers. No additional details were provided about the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact detectives by calling (301) 390-2160.

