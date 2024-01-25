Man Stabbed To Death During 'Domestic-Related' Incident In Lanham, Police Say

Officers were called at around 7:15 a.m. to the 8000 block of Greenfield Drive in Lanham, where they were met by a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, according to police, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No information about the victim or possible stabber has been released by investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

