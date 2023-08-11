A Few Clouds 87°

Man Shot In Head, Neck During Armed Carjacking At Greenbelt Gas Station: Police

New details have been released following a violent carjacking in Prince George's County.

Images from the carjacking in Greenbelt.
Images from the carjacking in Greenbelt. Photo Credit: Greenbelt Police Department
Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road
Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Investigators from the Prince George's County Police say that a person was shot in the head and neck with a rifle during an armed carjacking at a Greenbelt gas station.

Officers from the Greenbelt Police Department were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to the Exxon gas station on Greenbelt Road, where a man suffered serious injuries.

According to a witness, two men approached the victim while he was pumping gas while a third stayed in a nearby car. There was a brief struggle and the man was shot.

Police say that the suspects approached the man with a rifle and demanded his keys - to which he complied. He was then shot in the face by the suspect in red sneakers (see above).

They then fled in the black sedan down Hanover Parkway that was also documented by the police.

The victim - whose name or age has not been released - was rushed to Capital Regional Medical Center and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

It remains under investigation on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

