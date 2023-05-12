Man Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash In Prince George's County

The crash was reported at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Friday, May 12 in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road.

Officials say that one man - who has not been identified by police - was treated and rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The crash led to a shutdown of Oxon Hill Road in both directions for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

