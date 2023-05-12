Fair with Haze 71°

Man Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash In Prince George's County

A driver was killed early on Friday morning when he struck a tractor-trailer and caromed off the road in Prince George's County, police say.

The crash was reported in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department
Zak Failla
The crash was reported at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Friday, May 12 in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road.

Officials say that one man - who has not been identified by police - was treated and rushed to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The crash led to a shutdown of Oxon Hill Road in both directions for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

It is unclear what caused the crash. 

