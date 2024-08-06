Man Found Stabbed To Death Outside Prince George's County Business, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, officers were called to the area of Rhode Island Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, where there was a reported incident with one person down.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man outside the business suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the department are now attempting to establish a suspect and motive for the fatal stabbing.

More details are expected to be released.

