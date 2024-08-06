Fair 86°

SHARE

Man Found Stabbed To Death Outside Prince George's County Business, Police Say (Developing)

A death investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death overnight outside a Prince George's County business, police say.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the fatal incident.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the fatal incident.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Rhode Island Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville

Rhode Island Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, officers were called to the area of Rhode Island Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, where there was a reported incident with one person down.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man outside the business suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the department are now attempting to establish a suspect and motive for the fatal stabbing.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE