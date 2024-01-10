Man Found Shot To Death Inside Springdale Home: Police (Developing)

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Berrywood Lane in Springdale, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released. The victim has not been identified by the department.

More information is expected to be released. This is a developing story.

