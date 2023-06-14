Man Found Shot To Death In Car In Bladensburg, Police Say

Officers from the Bladensburg Police Department were on patrol at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday night near the 4500 block of Alternate Route 1 when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with an unresponsive person inside.

Police said the following day that the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The Prince George’s Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing on Wednesday, June 14.

No information about the victim has been released by investigators.

