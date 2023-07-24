Man Found Dead With Traumatic Injuries In Silver Spring Apartment: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Prince George's Police Department responded to the 8100 block of Tahona Drive in Silver Spring at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning, to conduct a welfare check of an unresponsive man inside the building.

Upon arrival, police say that investigators found a man inside an apartment suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours after the grisly discovery, the department announced that the death was declared a homicide, prompting further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

