Man Breaks Out Of Psychiatric Hospital In Maryland: Police

Darrin Lee Jeter, 19, of Rockville, orchestrated a ruse that played out at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center in Cambridge.

Security officers inside the building said that a black vehicle approached the building and shot several times into a window. Jeter then kicked the broken window out, escaped from the hospital, and fled in the black vehicle.

Jeter was described as being a Black man who is 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with braids and blonde tips. He had been admitted to the hospital for assault of law enforcement officers.

Several shell casings were recovered by investigators from the Cambridge Police Department outside the hospital. No injuries were reported during the break out.

It is believed that Jeter may have been heading back to the Montgomery County area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

