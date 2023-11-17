Man Awaiting Homicide Trial In DC Arrested For Shootings In Prince George's County: Police

The 20-year-old Thomas, who was on release awaiting trial for a homicide in Washington, DC, is facing a host of new felonies after a pair of shootings in Prince George's County earlier this week.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers from the Bowie Police Department were called to investigate a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Twisting Lane where several bullets were fired into a home that had several people inside, including a 4-month-old child and a 74-year-old.

Investigators said that at the scene, officers found shattered windows and damaged furniture, but no one was struck by the hail of bullets, and it was later determined that Thomas was involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting.

Further investigation found that Thomas was also implicated as a suspect in a separate shooting in Bladensburg that was reported to police approximately 30 minutes earlier, when he allegedly shot into an occupied apartment building there.

Thomas was arrested on Thursday night by local and federal investigators, and police say that he implicated himself in both shootings.

He was charged with multiple felonies, including multiple counts of murder, assault, felony use of a handgun, and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond pending his trial.

Thomas was previously implicated in the murder of 20-year-old Dasha Cleary in January 2022 in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in a shooting that left several others injured.

No information about his pending court appearances has been released by the police.

