Man Accused Of Murdering Missing Prince George's County Teacher, Police Say

Harold Francis Landon III, of University Park, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 59-year-old Mariame Sylla, a third grade teacher at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School.

The 33-year-old London was charged with murder.

According to a Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson, officers were called at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, when human remains were found in the 7300 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton.

An autopsy determined that the body was that of Sylla, and an autopsy is set to be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death. It is also unclear where and when she was murdered.

Landon was ultimately identified as a suspect and he was apprehended. The first-degree murder charge was announced on Friday, Sept. 1.

Investigators noted that there is no evidence that the two knew each other before Sylla’s disappearance. No motive for the murder has been released by the police

“Ms. Sylla was a beloved teacher and member of the Greenbelt community,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “Her murder is tragic. We hope the arrest of Landon provides some comfort to her family and all who knew and loved her.”

