Lucky Numbers Land Prince George's County Man $50K Lottery Jackpot

"Mr. D" who hails from a small town south of Landover, claimed a $50,000 prize this week after playing the same numbers for years since the game went on sale in February 2022.

The loyal player placed a $1 straight bet on the number 41083 for the June 20 evening and June 21 midday drawings, and later, while waiting on line to pick up food, he checked those numbers, only to find that he hit a five-figure win.

According to "Mr. D," he used to play random numbers before he came up with the strategy of playing his specific set of personal numbers.

“I finally got it," the Prince George's County man said. "I’ve been playing the same numbers for years. I finally won!”

The lucky winner says he also enjoys scratch-off tickets and Mega Millions, but his favorite are the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games for their odds and payouts.

He says that he previously won $20,000 playing Pick 4 with his numbers, but this represents his biggest win.

With the unexpected windfall, the winner is going to pay off bills, stash some for the future, and treat himself with a vacation, though he. has no intentions of laying off his Lottery games.

“You better believe it," he said, adding, "there’s more money out there to be won and I hope to win it.”

