Lucky License Plate Lands Upper Marlboro Woman $50K Lottery Windfall

Markietta Robertson of Upper Marlboro, who has played the numbers ever since sales began in the state, won the $50,000 top prize on a $1 straight bet as well as an additional $400 prize on a 50-cent box bet.

It was a good bet. One that almost didn't fully come to fruition.

“I was home when I checked my tickets and I just hollered when I saw I hit,” Markietta told officials. “I double-checked using the Lottery app and then I jumped into my husband’s arms.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Marlton Liquors on Crain Highway for the Friday, Jan. 12 drawing, officials said.

Robertson went back to the liquor store later to confirm what she thought was a $400 prize — and perhaps, grab a celebratory drink — when employees, familiar with how she plays, asked if she had placed a Pick 5 box bet as well.

Turns out she had won the $400 prize, on top of the $50,000 win, but the golden ticket landed in an unfortunate place.

“I told her she should have won on box, too,” her husband, James, told lottery officials. “Would you believe she threw the ticket away?”

Robertson sped home and grabbed the ticket out of the trash.

“I just wasn’t thinking,” the jubilant mother of three mused. “I went home and got that ticket out the trash.”

She and James then made an appointment at lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim their $50,000 prize.

Where’s the money going?

Markietta told officials she plans to pay off some bills and stash the rest away in savings.

