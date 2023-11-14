Loaded Glock Recovered From Student At Bowie High School

Principal Joe Kautzer issued an alert to the community on Tuesday to advise parents that a student was busted with a loaded Glock on school property after attempting to sneak into the building.

According to Kautzer, the student entered the school through a backdoor that was propped open, where he was immediately confronted and searched by security who spotted him.

No students or staff members were harmed or actively threatened.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," the principal wrote. "Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate."

