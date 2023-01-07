'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Upper Marlboro Liquor Store

For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.

No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to claim a nearly $1 billion prize, but a “Mega Millions” ticket sold at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro is out there and worth a seven-figure prize.

The winning numbers for the latest drawing were 04-20-46-59-63 with a “Mega Ball” of 13.

There were four other players who matched five numbers but missed the “Mega Ball” that were purchased in Florida, New Jersey, and New York (two).

A complete list of “Mega Millions” in Maryland for the latest drawing can be found here.

With no one claiming the grand prize, according to lottery officials, the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10 will see the jackpot swell to approximately $1.1 billion, with an estimated $569 million cash option for the winner.

It would be the third-largest “Mega Millions” jackpot in history, and the fifth-largest US lottery jackpot.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.