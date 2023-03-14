Lucky Prince George’s County Man Wins Top Prize On Lottery Ticket

A Hyattsville man nearly spit out his coffee after a shocking win on a single Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket, officials announced.

On Saturday, March 11, Jose Hernandez stopped in at Ricker's Beer and Wine to pick up a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket that he didn't think much of, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The Hyattsville man was in for a huge surprise when he scanned his ticket, showing he had won the top $50,000 prize.

“I scanned it and could not believe what I saw,” said Jose. “I was so happy.”

The welder immediately went home to tell his family and headed on over to the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his five-figure prize. The family man said he hopes to use the funds to take a vacation to his native El Salvador.

