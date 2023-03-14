'Happy Dad' Claims $5M Maryland Lottery Prize On Anniversary Ticket

A Maryland Lottery player got quite 50th anniversary present from the organization.

“Happy Dad,” a New Carrollton resident, is in a new tax bracket after trying (and winning) Maryland’s first $50 scratch-off, “50 Years!” which celebrates the 50th anniversary year for the Maryland Lottery.

The player, a self described “enthusiastic scratch-off player,” became the first to celebrate the Lottery’s Golden Anniversary by claiming a top $5 million jackpot.

According to officials, “the instant ticket is part of the Lottery’s celebration of 50 years of fun and games, and went on sale (in February) with three $5 million top prizes available.”

“Happy Dad” is the first person to win that top prize, leaving nine at the $100,000 level, six at the $50,000 level and 80 at the $10,000 level.

He claimed his nine-figure jackpot on Monday, March 13 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, where he could hardly contain his glee, lotto officials mused, saying simply that he was “very surprised” about the life-altering windfall.

Previously, “Happy Dad” said that his previous personal best on a Maryland Lottery scratcher was more modest, at approximately $1,000.

With his winnings, the Prince George’s County father says he plans to pay off the mortgage on his house and to wipe out any outstanding bills before setting up his children, ages 12 and 14, with financial assistance as they approach college.

Once reality sets in that “Happy Dad” is a newly-minted millionaire, he also said he plans to have a big celebration with his family, including a brother who was on hand with him in Baltimore to claim the jackpot.

“Happy Dad” isn’t the only one smiling.

Liquor City on Annapolis Road in Lanham where the winning scratch-off ticket was sold will also receive a $5,000 bonus from Maryland Lottery as a reward.

