Driver Gets A Scare Filming Pit Bull Attacking Tesla In Prince George's County For TikTok

A feisty pit bull in Maryland did its best Cujo impression for a woman driving a Tesla in Prince George's County, tearing through parts of the vehicle in a bout of unexpected rage.

Millions of viewers across the world have seen a violent video that went viral on TikTok of a pit bull going after a woman in Prince George’s County while she was inside the Tesla, and later of the dog tearing through pieces of the car like a chew toy.

In the TikTok posted by @toodiesangelxx, the dog can be seen trying to greet a woman and her pup who was in the front seat of the Model 3 through a half-open window before the driver was able to close it.

“A pitbull ate my Tesla!” the woman posted. “I really cannot believe this."

Within days, the post garnered more than 275,000 “likes” and has been viewed more than 15 million times by TikTokers around the country.

In a follow-up post, the TikToker, known only as “Liv,” posted that the dog followed her to the car, biting along the way.

“I wanted to run over the dog so many times,” she mused. “I really think I did when he screamed, but I really was trying to keep him away from the kids coming home from school.

“And no I did not want to kill the dog. I was in my car safe. I just couldn’t believe him eating my car!”

The pit bull reportedly had to be tased before it was brought to Prince George's County Animal Control, which is investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened earlier this month in Temple Hills.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.