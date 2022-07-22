Doggone Good Rescue: Paramedics Come To Aid Of Puppy Stuck In Prince George's Fence

A paramedic crew took a chance on a new kind of patient after noticing a runaway in Capitol Heights, authorities say.

The crew was traveling along Route 50 when they noticed the puppy running on the roadway Thursday, July 21, according to Prince George's County EMS.

The paramedics immediately stopped the ambulance to attempt to bring the dog to safety, catching her after she managed to become trapped under a fence.

The crew, PA 805, then transported the pup to a nearby vet's office where it was determined she had dislocated a hip in the shenanigans, but was otherwise healthy.

A post was made on the dog's behalf in an attempt to locate her family, which revealed that the dog had jumped out of the vehicle as her owners were assisting a stranded motorist.

The dog and her owners are scheduled to be reunited this afternoon on Friday, July 22.

"A special shoutout goes to FF/PM Desire & FF Chandler for going out of their way to help all members of a family."

