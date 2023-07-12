Fair 88°

Lidl To Permanently Close Oxon Hill Store

A Lidl supermarket in Maryland is preparing to shutter its doors for the final time.

The location of the Lidl that will be closing its doors next weekend in Oxon Hill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
In Prince George’s County, officials announced that the grocery store on Livingston Road will be permanently closing on Sunday, July 16, though customers can cash in on some deals before the business shuts down.

“Our Oxon Hill store at 6111 Livingston Road is permanently closing,” the company posted. “Thank you for being a loyal customer, it’s been a pleasure serving your community.”

Before the store closes, they will be offering discounts on frozen items, pantry items, produce and meat in advance of and during the weekend.

"It's not a goodbye, just a see you later," they mused, making note that customers can continue to shop at the Lidl store on Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

