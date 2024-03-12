Laurel Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Another Injured: Police

Laurel Police officers were called to investigate the shooting report on the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue just before 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

A third victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is being led by the The Laurel Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-498-0092 or send anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

