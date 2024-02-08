Fair 51°

Landover Hills Convenience Store Robber Apprehended; Second Suspect At Large, Police Say

One robbery suspect has been taken into custody and a second remains at large following an incident at a convenience store in Prince George's County, police say.

Lamont Wilks and the unidentified suspect.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Bladensburg resident Lamont Wilks, 52, has been identified and charged in connection to a robbery last month inside a store in the 6600 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, Wilks and a second man - who remains at large - threatened an employee and stole multiple items from the business.

The clerk was uninjured.

During the investigation, Wilks was identified as one of the two suspects, and he was tracked down and arrested this week, though the second man has remained elusive. 

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or second suspect has been asked to contact the department by calling (301) 516-2830.

