Oxon Hill resident Lance Harrison, 32, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death following an investigation into the fatal injuries of a toddler that was treated and died over the weekend.

Police say that at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, officers were called to an apartment in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace, where the boy was found unresponsive with multiple injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators noted that Harrison had sole care and custody of his son at the time the fatal injuries occurred.

An autopsy initiated on Sunday found the child suffered multiple fractures, widespread bruising and hemorrhaging. The medical examiner reported some of the injuries were inconsistent with an accident.

Additional testing will be required to determine the specific cause of death, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

