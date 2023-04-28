Joyriding Teens Busted With Stolen Gun In Carjacked Vehicle In Suitland: Police

Five teenagers are facing multiple charges following an investigation into an incident in Suitland, when they used a stolen handgun to steal their victims’ vehicle, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department said on Friday, April 28.

Those charged:

Qamar Comfort, 18, of Washington, DC;

Iriae Williams, 18, of Washington, DC;

An unnamed 16-year-old man from Temple Hills who will be charged as an adult

A 15-year-old boy from Camp Springs;

A 14-year-old girl from Temple Hills.

The youngest offenders are being charged as juveniles.

Officials say that on Tuesday, April 25, a car was stolen in an armed carjacking in the 6100 block of Allentown Road in Suitland.

Days later, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, officers from the department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team (WAVE) spotted the stolen vehicle while the teens were joyriding in the 8500 block of Grenbelt Road in Lanham.

WAVE investigators were able to stop the car and arrested the five suspects, according to police. During a search of the stolen vehicle, they also found a handgun that was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Comfort is charged with armed carjacking;

Williams is charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle;

The 16-year-old was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a weapons offense.

All three were transported to the Department of Corrections.

The 15-year-old was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a weapons offense, while the 14-year-old was hit with an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge and was released to her parents.

To date, the Prince George’s County Police Department has seen an alarming trend, with 29 adults and 44 minors arrested and charged in connection to carjackings so far this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.