Jasmine Jeffries, Quintin Barnes Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A teenager is among the two killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 on Saturday, July 13. 

Maryland State Police

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police via Facebook
Jillian Pikora
Quintin Barnes, 37 of Reisterstown, MD, and a passenger 19-year-old Jasmine Jeffries, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on I-495 "when for reasons unknown, struck the rear of the Dodge," as police stated in the release. 

Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the scene near  Branch Avenue around 8 p.m., according to the release.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, MD, MSP explained in the release. Barnes and Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said. 

All lanes on northbound I-495 were closed during the preliminary investigation and clean-up. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

