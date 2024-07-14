Quintin Barnes, 37 of Reisterstown, MD, and a passenger 19-year-old Jasmine Jeffries, were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on I-495 "when for reasons unknown, struck the rear of the Dodge," as police stated in the release.

Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the scene near Branch Avenue around 8 p.m., according to the release.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, MD, MSP explained in the release. Barnes and Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

All lanes on northbound I-495 were closed during the preliminary investigation and clean-up.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.