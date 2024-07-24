Illegal Immigrant Hiding Out In Maryland Apprehended By Federal Authorities: ICE

Deportation officers from Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore apprehended a 35-year-old fugitive last month in Lanham who was in the country illegally and was wanted back home, according to officials from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) team.

The Colombian was arrested in September 2011 and charged with attempted aggravated homicide, and in May 2017, he was convicted in court of aggravated homicide and sentenced to 17 years.

US Border Patrol arrested the Colombian fugitive June 22, 2022, after he unlawfully entered the United States near San Luis, Arizona, and he was served with a notice to appear before the DOJ.

Later that day, he was enrolled in the "Alternatives to Detention" program, which resulted in him going free. The wanted man later failed to make a court appearance, later returned to Colombia, before returning to Laurel.

The Colombian was later tracked down last month and arrested. He remains in ERO custody as of Wednesday, July 26.

"ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review."

“This fugitive is wanted by Colombian authorities to serve his sentence for an aggravated homicide conviction in his home county,” ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Matthew Elliston said. “Instead of serving his prison sentence, he attempted to flee justice and hide out in Maryland.

The women and men of ERO Baltimore will not allow our Maryland communities to become safe havens for the world’s criminals. We will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our neighborhoods.”

