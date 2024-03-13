Fair 63°

IDs Released For Victims Of Deadly Shooting At Laurel Recording Studio

Police have released the identities of the two victims killed in a shooting that left a third person wounded at a recording studio in Laurel Tuesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Laurel Police Department (Facebook)
Louis B. Rackett, 23, and Quincy P. Green, Jr., 21, both of Washington, DC, were found with gunshot wounds as officers responded to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue just before 1:35 a.m. on March 12. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other at a nearby hospital.

A third victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition wasn’t immediately clear.

NBC and other reports stated that the shooting occurred at a recording studio.

The investigation is being led by the The Laurel Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-498-0092 or send anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

