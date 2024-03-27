ID Released For Woman Killed In SUV Crash That Left 5 Others Injured In Laurel

Parbati Sharma, 45, of Herndon, Virginia, was in the passenger’s seat of a Toyota SUV that collided with a Jeep SUV near Laurel Bowie Road and Mallard Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, the PGPD said.
Sharma was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.
The Toyota driver and its three other passengers were transported for injuries preliminarily not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries, PGPD added.
A follow-up investigation found that the vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
