Light Rain 48°

SHARE

ID Released For Woman Killed In SUV Crash That Left 5 Others Injured In Laurel

Police have released the identity of the woman killed in an SUV crash that left five others injured in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

Prince George's County Police Department&nbsp;

Prince George's County Police Department 

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Parbati Sharma, 45, of Herndon, Virginia, was in the passenger’s seat of a Toyota SUV that collided with a Jeep SUV near Laurel Bowie Road and Mallard Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, the PGPD said.

Sharma was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Toyota driver and its three other passengers were transported for injuries preliminarily not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries, PGPD added.

A follow-up investigation found that the vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road.

Scroll down for a brief clip from the scene:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. 

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE