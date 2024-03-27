ID Released For Woman Killed In SUV Crash That Left 5 Others Injured In Laurel

Parbati Sharma, 45, of Herndon, Virginia, was in the passenger’s seat of a Toyota SUV that collided with a Jeep SUV near Laurel Bowie Road and Mallard Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, the PGPD said.

Sharma was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Toyota driver and its three other passengers were transported for injuries preliminarily not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries, PGPD added.

A follow-up investigation found that the vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of Laurel Bowie Road.

Scroll down for a brief clip from the scene:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

