Hyattsville Tennis Pro With Humble Beginnings Has New Coach With Troubled Past

Kyrgios is known for his raging temper on the courts, and Tiafoe, of Hyattsville, for his humble beginnings.

Well, they do say opposites attract: Kyrgios will be Tiafoe's coach for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) Los Angeles, this weekend.

Both Kyrgios, 28, and Tiafoe, 25, are featured in the highly-popular Netflix documentary, "Break Point," which follows pro-tennis players and their quest for grand slam wins.

Kyrgios, who has been out this season due to a knee injury, hails from Australia and is one of the most controversial players in pro tennis. While his talent is undeniable, he's been known to let his temper rage on the courts, and grass.

He came extremely close to winning Wimbledon 2022, but made headlines for blaming his loss on who he thought was a drunk fan in the stands. That year, he was fined for spitting and "audible obscenities" at the US Open, which he won.

Tiafoe, on the other hand, has been described as being too nice, and not taking the game seriously enough.

Tiafoe, whose nickname is "Big Foe." comes from a family of Sierra Lione immigrants and found tennis at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where his dad was employed as a maintenance worker.

He was the youngest American in the main draw of the French Open since 1989, when he was 17 years old. He turned pro in 2015, and had a Cinderella run at last year's US Open.

Tiafoe is currently ranked No. 10 in the world. While the UTS won't change Tiafoe's ranking, but it should be a good show to watch. Tune into matches on the UTS Facebook Live page.

