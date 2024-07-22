Mostly Cloudy 79°

Hyattsville Housekeeper Cleans Up With $50K Scratch-Off Win Sold At Area Gas Station

The Shell station on Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville is the place to go if you want to win big playing a Maryland Lottery game.

Shell Fuel at 5398 Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

A housekeeper from Prince George's County is the latest to claim a $50,000 scratch-off prize on a ticket sold at the same station where a Bonus Match 5 jackpot worth the same amount was sold last month.

This time, it was a $10 Jumbo Cash scratcher sold at the Shell station that landed a lucky Lottery player an unexpected windfall.

According to the winner, after scratching, she saw that she had matched the number 34 to score a second-tier prize in the game, telling Lottery officials that "it felt really good to win big." 

There are no set plans for the $50,000, she said, and plans to throw it into savings for a rainy day. 

