Hyattsville Housekeeper Cleans Up With $50K Scratch-Off Win Sold At Area Gas Station

A housekeeper from Prince George's County is the latest to claim a $50,000 scratch-off prize on a ticket sold at the same station where a Bonus Match 5 jackpot worth the same amount was sold last month.

This time, it was a $10 Jumbo Cash scratcher sold at the Shell station that landed a lucky Lottery player an unexpected windfall.

According to the winner, after scratching, she saw that she had matched the number 34 to score a second-tier prize in the game, telling Lottery officials that "it felt really good to win big."

There are no set plans for the $50,000, she said, and plans to throw it into savings for a rainy day.

