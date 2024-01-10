Husband Remembers Wife's Birthday, Picks Up $50K Maryland Lottery Prize

The Prince George’s County couple won $50,000 when the husband stopped to grab a ticket at Valero on Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton after an appointment on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Before I left, my wife told me that she was going shopping and would pick up our tickets,” he told lottery officials.

When he couldn’t reach his wife afterward, he stopped and purchased the tickets, just to be safe, using a number combination he wouldn’t dare forget.

“It was her birthday that won for us,” he said.

Turns out, his wife hadn’t been able to stop for the tickets after all.

The Clinton couple attributed the delay in cashing in their $50,000 winnings to the holiday season and their large family. They plan to use the funds to invest in their home.

