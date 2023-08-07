Husband Killed Wife During Argument In Clinton Home, Police Say

Richard Gray III, 39, has been charged with the murder of his 31-year-old wife Sheray Gray in their Clinton home over the weekend.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, officers were called to the 10000 block of Wisteria Way to investigate a domestic disturbance that was reported.

Upon arrival, officers found Sheray Gray suffering from traumatic injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, it was determined that Gray allegedly killed his wife during an argument. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Gray was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. He is being held without bond. No information about his initial court appearance has been released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.