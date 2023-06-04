Fair 77°

Homeland Security Says 'No Threat' After Sonic Boom Heard Across DMV Area

The DMV was rocked on Sunday afternoon by a reported "boom" that caused concern for some. 

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, there were multiple reports of an explosion that raised alarm bells for some, though federal and local officials have confirmed that there is no looming threat.

According to some reports, the disruption on Sunday afternoon was, in fact, a sonic boom caused by an aircraft.

First responders in both Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC received reports of the earth-shattering boom, though there was no reason for worry, officials say, despite speculation from some

Some outlets have reported that the DC Air National Guard was conducting drills over the Chesapeake Bay and were cleared to speed things up during a specific exercise.

According to officials, the "explosion" left the ground shaking and it was compared to an earthquake by some area residents.

Details are still being developed. Check Daily Voice for updates.

