Hit-Run Driver Who 'AIN'T Skeered' At Large After Fatal Crash In Clinton: Police

The Prince George’s County Police Department is attempting to track down the reckless hit-and-run driver who struck and killed Hyattsville resident Michael Robinson, Jr. earlier this month as he was riding his motorcycle.

On the day of the fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday, June 13, police say that an unknown driver in Ford Crown Victoria crossed over the double-yellow line on Woodyard Road in Clinton and struck Robinson’s motorcycle before ping-ponging off another vehicle and speeding away.

Robinson was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries and he died on Tuesday, June 27.

Following his death, the department released photos of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle and driver (see above). Investigators noted that the Crown Vic had the words “AIN’T SKEERED” in white letters across the top of the windshield.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle has been asked to contact the agency’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

