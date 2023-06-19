Gunman, Accomplice From Seat Pleasant Charged In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting: Police

Otoniel Morales, 34, and Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19, both of Seat Pleasant, are facing charges for their alleged roles in the murder of the Hyattsville resident on Friday, June 16.

Officers from the department were called at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday night to the 900 block of Addison Road South to investigate reports of a man who was unresponsive on the side of the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The investigation led police to identify Morales and Roque Alarcon as suspects implicated in a shooting in the 6600 block of Greg Street in Seat Pleasant after they were involved in a dispute with Juarez.

Morales was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Roque Alarcon was charged with accessory after the fact. Both are being detained pending their next court appearances.

