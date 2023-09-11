Girl Critical After Shooting Near Prince George's County Schools: Police (Developing)

The Prince George's County Police Department were called to the intersection of Palamear Drive and Woodstream Drive in Lanham on Monday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting.

Police say that before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, a woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, prompting lockdowns at DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School, which both had activities going on at the time.

The lockdown was lifted around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Information about the victim and shooter has not been released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.