Cheverly resident Jayvon Thomas, a relative of a girl under the age of 5 who suffered a gunshot wound to her arm over the weekend is facing charges following an investigation into the shooting.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called late on Sunday night to an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly to investigate after a child gained access to the gun and suffered a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one else in the apartment at the time was injured.

Investigators say that the girl found a loaded ghost gun under a bed while playing hide and seek. It is believed that a round was accidentally discharged, striking her in the arm.

Thomas was charged with multiple weapon offenses for leaving the gun unsecured. The incident remains under investigation.

