Funeral Service Owner Charged With Fatal Shooting At Child's Burial In Suitland: Police

Hughesville resident Wilson Chavis, 48, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for his role in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks, of Washington, DC, at a Suitland cemetery on Tuesday, June 6.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the Washington National Cemetery to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found Banks, who was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. A second woman was also struck, though police say it was just a graze wound.

According to investigators, Chavis was providing funeral services for a young child who was being buried, and while they were getting underway, the owner got into a confrontation with two people.

Police noted that the two people were affiliated with a second funeral company which Chavis has "a long-standing business dispute.

Several people attending the funeral became upset with Chavis, and when he was again confronted, he pulled out a weapon and fired two shots, striking the two victims.

Chavis then fled the area before he was stopped by a member of the Morningside Police Department who spotted him.

Following his arrest, Chavis was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted degree murders;

"Related charges."

He is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections pending his next court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.