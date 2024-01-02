Gunman Admits To Shooting Friend, Dumping Body In Fort Washington, Police Say

Parrish Goode, 23, has been charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Damion Myers, of Fort Washington, who was reported missing in April last year by his family.

On April 15, 2023, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 12000 block of Nevin Lane in Fort Washington to investigate reports of a missing person.

Myers' family advised officers that they had not seen or heard from him in 24 hours, when he left their home seeking a ride from Goode to the Silver Diner in Waldorf.

At the time, detectives opened a missing persons investigation as they searched for Myers, eventually leading them to determine that he had been fatally shot inside of Goode's car, though his remains have never been located.

Through the investigation, a warrant was issued for Goode's arrest late last month, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the department announced on Tuesday.

Officials noted that at the time of his arrest, Goode admitted to shooting Myers and disposing his body in the Fort Washington area.

No motive for the shooting has been determined by the police.

Goode was arrested without incident and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as related charges. He is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The murder remains under investigation.

