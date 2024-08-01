Fourth Of July Shooter Who Killed 6-Year-Old Girl In Temple Hills Arrested In Guyana: Police

During a neighborhood celebration over the holiday in Temple Hills, gunshots rang out at around 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Akron Street, where Payton was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The District resident was rushed to an area hospital, where she died two days later. police say. A man also suffered minor injuries and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 1, detectives identified 33-year-old Rakeem Gilgeours as the shooting suspect, and he was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Department.

Gilgeours was deported back to the US and is currently being detained in Florida pending his extradition back to Maryland.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

