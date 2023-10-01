Four Killed Crashing Carjacked Kia After Police Pursuit, Fiery Crash In Bowie (Updated)

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 to the intersection of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive in Mitchellville, where there was a Kia Sorrento that crashed and was fully engulfed in flames after crashing during a police pursuit.

Investigators say that they spotted the Kia with expired temporary tags, and when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped off before they lost sight and called off the pursuit.

They were unable to track down the vehicle until witnesses reported minutes later that a reckless driver was speeding in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road as they attempted to pass on the shoulder of the roadway, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

The crash was less than three miles from the site of the initial traffic stop. It was later determined that the Kia was stolen and the subject of an armed carjacking in Greenbelt earlier on Friday.

A driver and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the severity of the burn victims, their ages and genders remain unknown as of Sunday, Oct. 1, though efforts to identify them are ongoing.

More information is expected to be released.

This is still a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

