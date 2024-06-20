James R. Franklin is facing charges that include multiple counts of felony theft scheme, embezzlement, and perjury following a long-ranging scheme that began in 2009.

According to the charges filed on June 20, Franklin established his campaign committee “Friends of Mel Franklin” in 2009 to raise funds for his election to the Prince George’s County Council, where he served District 9 between 2010 and 2018, and was the At-Large Councilperson representing all of Prince George’s County from 2018 through June 2024.

He's been listed as the Chairperson of the “Friends of Mel Franklin” campaign committee since the Committee began in 2009.

The charges alleged that between 2020 and at least October 2023, Franklin embezzled $124,450.10 from the Friends of Mel Franklin campaign account by electronically transferring funds or writing checks to his personal bank account.

With those funds, prosecutors allege that Franklin used the cash to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, rent, personal subscriptions, as well as cosmetic procedures for him and a close friend.

It is further alleged that Franklin later engaged in a similar scheme and embezzled $8,718.57 from the campaign account directly to third parties to pay for his personal expenses.

"Franklin is alleged to have transferred money from the campaign account to a close friend, used the debit card associated with the campaign account to fund personal hotel-stays and cosmetic procedures for a close friend, and made a deposit from the campaign account for an international trip in 2024," prosecutors stated.

"Franklin also allegedly paid off his personal credit card and paid for the upkeep of his personal vehicle using funds from the campaign account."

None of the expenses were reported on campaign finance reports.

Franklin resigned unexpectedly last week, and some of his social media accounts have been shut down. Charging documents depicting his actions can be found here.

If convicted, Franklin will potentially face prison time. He has not released a statement as of June 20.

