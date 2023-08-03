Former College Park Mayor In Maryland Admits To 140 Child Porn Charges: State's Attorney

Patrick Wojahn pleaded guilty in court this week and will be sentenced to 150 years in prison with all but 30 years suspended after he was busted earlier this year by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit.

“This is a horrific case,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “I am truly pleased that Wojahn has (pleaded) guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes."

Police said that on Friday, Feb. 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) advised the department that a social media account operating in the county was suspected of possessing and distributing child porn that was uploaded in January.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, detectives from the Prince George’s Police Department executed a warrant at Wojahn’s College Park home, where investigators seized multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet, and computer, leading to his criminal charges.

“Our children are both precious and vulnerable, deserving of the utmost protection,” Braveboy added. “The tragedy of them being preyed upon in cases like this cannot be understated.”

Specifically, Wojahn pleaded guilty to:

60 counts of distribution of child pornography;

40 counts of possession of child pornography;

40 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.

Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park since 2015 before his arrest, and he served on the council since 2007. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

“As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith nd support in him to serve each resident and their best interests,” Braveboy said. “Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way.

“I want families in Prince George’s County to rest assured, that we will continue to exhaust every possible effort to ensure their safety and well-being.”

