First Heat-Related Death Of Summer Reported In Prince George's County

The Maryland Department of Health issued an alert on Wednesday, June 5 advising of the man's death, though few details were released.

Each year, health officials monitor temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death between May and September, officials said.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-relat​ed death of the 2024 season,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “As we experience more hot days in Maryland this summer, this tragedy reminds us to take the necessary steps to avoid overheating.

The groups at the highest risk of suffering from a heat-related illness are residents under the age of 5 or over 65, as well as people with underlying illnesses, according to health officials.

Warning signs that you could be suffering from a heat-related illness, include heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat cramps.

"Be sure to check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be particularly vulnerable to heat, including young children, senior citizens and people with chronic diseases," Kalyanaraman added.

In 2023, Maryland reported nine heat-related deaths.

