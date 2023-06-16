Firefighters Injured By Tractor-Trailer Slamming Into Ambulance In Prince George's County

An ambulance that was stopped on the Inner Loop of the Beltway and MD-210 at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 in Oxon Hill when it was struck by the truck driver, according to officials.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was at the scene of a previous accident on I-495.

A pair of firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and were taken to nearby hospitals, and the ambulance sustained massive damage.

No information has been provided about the driver or injured firefighters' identities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.