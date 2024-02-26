Fair 59°

Fifth Person To Be Charged In Connection To Toddler's Murder In Langley Park, Police Say

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the Maryland shootout that killed a two-year-old and left his mother hospitalized earlier this month.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Daily Voice

Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 26.

Granados-Trejo is the fifth suspect arrested following the Feb. 8 shootout that claimed the life of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres and injured his mother near the 1400 block of Kanawha Street.

RELATED STORY: Toddler Killed During Shootout In Maryland Remembered As 'Child So Full Of Joy And Love'

Investigators previously arrested Lewisdale residents Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, charging them both with first-degree murder. A 15-year-old Takoma Park male and a 16-year-old Hyattsville male were also arrested and charged as adults.

Granados-Trejo is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call 301-516-2512. 

Meanwhile, more than $8,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the adored toddler’s funeral expenses as of Friday, Feb. 26.

